Two people had to be rescued after they were stranded a mile out from Ramsey.
Ramsey RNLI was paged by Belfast Coastguard just after 6pm on Monday after reports a dinghy was in trouble.
The crew quickly mobilised and went to the aid of the three-metre inflatable dinghy with two people on board.
Posting on Facebook, Ramsey RNLI said: ‘The casualty was approximately one mile away from the harbour entrance. At the time of the incident sea conditions were slight with a moderate south westerly wind.
‘The volunteer lifeboat crew of the all-weather RNLB Ann and James Ritchie 2, under the command of Coxswain Jason Colley, launched at 6.19pm and reached the casualty at 6.25pm.
‘After establishing that the casualties were unharmed they were brought back to Ramsey Harbour. The lifeboat was recovered at 7.15pm, washed down and made ready for service.’
The incident is one of a number of call-outs the island’s rescuers have attended so far this summer.
Earlier this month, the Ramsey crew were called out to rescue two people stuck on a raft in ‘rapidly deteriorating’ conditions.
Both the Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team and the Ramsey RNLI crew rushed to the scene at Ramsey Bay after the alarm was raised at around 2.30pm on Monday, August 5.
Once at the scene, the RNLI team managed to reach the raft, bringing the two stranded individuals on-board their rescue craft
Peel lifeboat were also dispatched to help search for a ‘suspected person in the water’ earlier this month.
The search was launched after both a Personal Locator Beacon and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) were activated.
The beacons were later traced to a 37ft yacht with three people on board.
The vessel had been sailing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, to Portishead near Bristol, when it suddenly lost its mast along with its electrical system and means of communication.
In ‘dangerous’ conditions, the crew were able to free the vessel of its broken mast before towing the yacht back to Peel.