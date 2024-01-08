The Steam Packet has confirmed that the Manxman will be operating its night sailings to Lancashire again from today (Monday).
Tomorrow morning's sailing will leave at 8am, instead of 8.45am, while all other sailings will return to status quo after the ending of industrial action by some of its officers.
The ferry operator announced last week that it was only going to be able to run one return sailing to Heysham each day for two weeks because one of its officers had to unexpectedly take leave due to personal reasons. The MV Arrow was drafted in to carry out freight sailings in the evening.
Due to the Nautilus members' industrial action, the Steam Packet said at the time that 'no fellow officers will swap shifts or cover the absence via paid overtime'.
However, on Friday, January 5, Nautilus ended industrial action. It came after the company withdrew its termination letters and both sides committed to further talks, with arbitration if necessary.