The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned that this evening’s Manxman sailing to Heysham, and it’s return to Douglas tomorrow morning, are at risk of disruption or cancellation.
This evening’s journey is scheduled to depart Douglas at 7.45pm, with an expected arrival of 11.30pm.
Thursday morning’s return crossing is set to depart Heysham at 2.15am, returning to the island’s capital at 6am.
The ferry operator say these are both now at risk due to ‘a deterioration in the weather forecast’.
This evening’s 7.15pm Manannan sailing from Liverpool to Douglas appears to be unaffected.
The weather looks set to deteriorate later on today (Wednesday) with heavy rain due to set in and becoming more windy and highs of just 13C, although no weather warnings are currently in place.
The Met Office says: ‘It is mostly dry at first, but rain will arrive mid to late afternoon. This will become persistent and quite heavy for evening and overnight as winds increase.’