Tynwald Day awards for cadets
Orla Goddard collects the Best Turned Out individual award from President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, alongside sub-lieutenant Jamie Ward
Individuals and groups who attended Tynwald Day this year have been recognised by the President of Tynwald during the ‘Best Turned Out’ awards.
Laurence Skelly MLC presented the award for best turned out individual to Orla Goddard, an Isle of Man Sea Corps cadet, while St John Ambulance won the unit award which was collected by youth support officer Eddie Littlewood and some of the cadets who attended the island’s national day ceremonies.
Twins Shannon and Rebecca Kiely, 11, joined the first aid charity after the suggestion of their mother, Shannon, who said: ‘We like being in St John Ambulance and it’s the people that make it really enjoyable.’
Matthew Higgins, 14, was also there to collect the award for the charity and was a standard bearer at this year’s event, he was joined by Matthew Gledhill, 16, who has been a cadet for six years.
Individual award winner Orla is 16 years old and has been part of the Sea Corps for six years, representing them at Tynwald day for the last five, she said she was honoured to receive the recognition and thanked her mother for ‘doing all the ironing’.
Mr Skelly said: ‘The tradition and ceremony of Tynwald Day is part of who we are and those who take part in the procession and parade play an important role in our island’s history and heritage. It is in recognition of that service – and of those who go above and beyond – that the Best Turned Out Awards were introduced.’
