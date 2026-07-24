Tyson fury says he wants to fight in the Isle of Man next, the former world heavyweight champion has revealed.
Fury moved into an £8 million mansion on the island in 2025 with his family after leaving their previous home in Morecambe.
The Gypsy King returns to the ring later today (Friday) against Mariusz Wach in Pattaya in Thailand. If he gets through that, it could set up a potential much-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua later this year.
He responded by saying: ‘I don’t know yet. I definitely want to do a fight in the Isle of Man next.’
Fury is convinced the island is capable of staging a major boxing event and at short notice.
He told the Sun: ‘If we can set up a big fight out here [Thailand], within three or four weeks, we’ll do it in three or four days in the Isle of Man.’
Fury has boxed around the world and is one of the most successful heavyweight careers of the modern era.
Before any return to the Isle of Man can happen, however, Fury must first overcome Wach in Thailand. If Anthony Joshua overcomes Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday then they could well meet.
If that happens then it will be one of the biggest all-British fights in history. It seems unlikely the Isle of Man would be the destination for that one.