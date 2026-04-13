Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has been spotted flying back to the Isle of Man on a budget airline just hours after reportedly banking £18.6 million from his latest victory in the ring.
The 37-year-old was seen at London City Airport on Sunday boarding a no-frills Logan Air flight, as he travelled home to his £5 million property on the island with wife Paris and their family.
The Daily Mail reports Fury opted for the commercial flight despite his multimillion-pound earnings, after defeating Russian Arslanbek Makmudov in a high-profile bout on Saturday night.
He was reportedly dressed in a striking custom white suit featuring bold crosshair-style designs as he boarded the aircraft.
Fury’s return to the Isle of Man comes as he continues to settle into life on the island following the family’s move from Morecambe.
As previously reported by Isle of Man Today, Fury and his wife became official residents in the island from December 1, with official records lodged at Companies House confirming the relocation.
The couple had previously lived in Morecambe, but it was recently revealed they relocated following a security scare at their home when an intruder reportedly scaled a wall at the property.
Those watching Saturday’s bout may also have picked up a nod to his new home, with ‘boxing out of the Isle of Man’ heard as Fury made his ring walk, while on-screen graphics also listed the island as his place of residence.
The heavyweight champion has not been slow to embrace life on Manx soil either.
Fury, who has held multiple world heavyweight titles during his career, has twice reigned as unified champion and boasts a professional record of 34 wins, two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, and one draw with Deontay Wilder.
He famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become unified heavyweight champion before returning to the sport in 2018 after a break in which he openly discussed his mental health struggles.
He later reclaimed world title status in 2020 by defeating Wilder to win the WBC belt.
Fury has recently spoken about wanting to avenge his defeats to Usyk, who currently holds multiple world titles, while speculation continues over a potential blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua.