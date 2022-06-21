UCM awards ceremony for disability week

To celebrate Learning Disability Week, University College Isle of Man held an awards presentation for its foundational learning students.

These are students who have ‘additional and complex needs’.

During the ceremony 12 students with various learning abilities attended the ceremony to collect their certificates, trophies and prizes.

This year’s winners are:

Most improved Full-time learner: Thomas Unsworth

Most improved Part-time learner: Tom Read

Endeavour Award: Owen Wrigley and Adam Khan

Contribution to Group and Team: Ben Potts

Vocational Award – Work Experience: Nicola Maloney

Recognition of Outstanding Effort: Will Grosvenor

Life Skills Award: Nicole Halsall Polo

The Annie Gill Award: Thomas Dallimore

Pride and Motivation Award: Ellie Lewis

Foundation Learning Part Time Award: Kieran Ash

General Studies Student of the Year: Kanyeba Lubilanji

Alison Higson, programme manager for Foundation Learning, said: ‘We are extremely proud of all of our students. ‘They have all worked incredibly hard this year, and continue to approach every task with a positive, can-do attitude. It’s been a difficult few years and young people, particularly those with additional support needs, have shown incredible resilience and positivity.

She added: ‘Highlighting the achievements and challenges that those with learning differences overcome on a daily basis, is something we are proud to do every day.’

Among the winners, Kanyeba Lubilanji and Kieran Ash also recently achieved success at the 2022 Special Olympics, bringing home a bronze in football, as well as one gold, two silvers, and a sixth-place ribbon in Swimming, respectively.

Many of the students who attended the ceremony also work at UCM’s student-run Annie Gill café, open to the public during term time.