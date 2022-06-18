Unattended bonfire causes log store to catch fire
Saturday 18th June 2022 3:53 pm
Share
(Isle of Man Fire Service )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
An unextinguished bonfire caused a log store to catch fire this morning.
At 6:50am, fire crews from Ramsey and Kirk Michael stations attended a report of a large outside fire at Glen Auldyn.
On arrival it was found that a log store had caught fire due to a nearby bonfire not being extinguished properly and left unattended.
A jet and high pressure hose reel was used to stop the fire spreading to nearby vegetation and a garden shed.
Crews remained in attendance for an hour.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |