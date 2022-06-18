Unattended bonfire causes log store to catch fire

Saturday 18th June 2022 3:53 pm
Log fire
(Isle of Man Fire Service )

An unextinguished bonfire caused a log store to catch fire this morning.

At 6:50am, fire crews from Ramsey and Kirk Michael stations attended a report of a large outside fire at Glen Auldyn.

On arrival it was found that a log store had caught fire due to a nearby bonfire not being extinguished properly and left unattended.

A jet and high pressure hose reel was used to stop the fire spreading to nearby vegetation and a garden shed.

Crews remained in attendance for an hour.

Kirk Michael
