A 57-year-old Union Mills man has pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual offences against a child under 16.
Dennis George Wakefield’s sentencing is scheduled for September 8, pending a social inquiry report.
The 12 counts consisted of four counts of gross indecency against a child under 16, one count of indecent assault against a child, four counts of making an indecent photo of a child, one for making a moving image of a child, and one for making 568 still computer images of a child.
The offences were committed between 2013 and 2022.
For six of these charges this involved changing his plea from a previous not guilty plea made in March, with Deemster Graeme Cook saying it was ‘sensible’ for him to have done so.
The offences were said to have taken place at his home address.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that it was a priority to ensure that the young victims would not have to give evidence in court.
Mr Wakefield’s bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at his home address, not leave the island without permission, and not to be in contact with the victims.