Members with the Nautilus International union are to take part in a ballot for industrial action over the Steam Packet’s introduction of ‘live aboard’ arrangements on its new vessel Manxman.
Under the new arrangements, crew members live on board the vessel for up to two weeks and work a watch system.
Members of the RMT union, which represents ratings and has more members with the Steam Packet, have accepted the changes to the terms and conditions.
But Nautilus International, which represents the majority of officers with the ferry operator, said the new arrangements will have a ‘significant detriment’ to the family life and well-being of crew members.
The union said it has engaged with the company for more than a year on this issue, seeking to find a suitable resolution.
It said the company had ‘failed to listen’ and act on the concerns of their employees and the union had been left with ‘no option’ but to undertake, on behalf of members, a ballot for industrial action.
Nautilus has informed the company of its intention to ballot. If the vote comes down in favour of industrial action, it will be down to its members to decide what form that will take and whether it will include strike action.
Nautilus International senior national organiser Garry Elliott said: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet is forcing fundamental changes to its employees’ terms and conditions, ignoring the sincerely held concerns of maritime professionals in relation to living aboard the vessel.
‘We have given the company several opportunities to engage with us, in good faith, to avoid escalation and a potential dispute. The company have failed to do so, and any disruption caused to the service as a result of industrial action will be due to the intransigence of management, not their hard-working staff who are being ignored.
‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has acted with stunning disregard for the concerns of their employees. Unfortunately, it will be the workers, as well as the islanders who rely on this service who will face the consequences of management’s obstinance.’
A spokesman for the Steam Packet said: ‘Negotiations between Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Nautilus have been ongoing for two and a half years. The company respects the ongoing process and wishes to give all parties the best opportunity to come to a settlement. Therefore, we will not be commenting further at this time.’
The dispute over the new arrangements has not delayed the Manxman’s introduction to service. It has been operating as a live aboard vessel since it left the shipyard in South Korea.
‘Manxman is fully crewed, we have adequate officers who are happy to work and live onboard Manxman to be able to operate her,’ the Steam Packet spokesman explained.
He said: ‘Crew members live on board the vessel for up to two weeks and have a commensurate time of paid rest off the vessel. While on board they work a watch system as is standard practice in the maritime industry. As you’d expect they receive all rations and accommodation required at the company’s expense. ‘Crew members also receive 29 days annual leave as per usual Company policy. Crew members work 168 days per year.
‘Crew members sign on for the full period of their shift. The muster list requires a full complement of crew on board whilst at sea. Individual crew members may be allowed shore leave at the discretion of the master and heads of department. It is a requirement of Maritime Labour Convention that crew members are permitted shore leave when the vessel is in port, provided it does not compromise vessel operations.’