University College Isle of Man (UCM) has announced that it will relocate its courses from the Nunnery Campus at the end of the academic year in July to ‘enhance the student experience’.
The move follows a regular review of UCM’s estate, considering student feedback, resource use and staff benefits.
Courses previously taught at the Nunnery will be moved to UCM’s other campuses, depending on the subject.
Principal Jesamine Kelly said the change will provide students with greater access to support services, study spaces, and facilities.
She also highlighted the cost-saving benefits and the environmental impact, reducing travel between campuses.
UCM say it remains committed to offering the best student experience while supporting sustainability through more efficient use of resources.