University College Isle of Man (UCM) is holding its annual open evening on Thursday, November 14 between 4 and 7pm at its Homefield Road campus in Douglas.
The event is an opportunity to explore UCM’s range of courses as well as touring the facilities and support services available.
Staff will be on hand to discuss the wide range of levels of courses available, including the school links programme for school pupils aged 14 to 16, the 16-plus and sixth form offering (further education) which are suitable for anyone at post-GCSE level including adults who want to reskill, apprenticeships, university-level study which includes degree-level, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and adult learning courses.
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘Our open evening is a great opportunity for anyone in our community to find out what we offer at UCM.
‘Whether you’re coming up to your GCSEs or A-levels and thinking about your next step, would like to know what your ‘earn and learn’ options are, are an adult who is looking to reskill or upskills, or you’re just interested in our ever-expanding offer, we’d love to see you.’
The student services and admissions teams will be on hand to provide information, advice and guidance for anyone considering attending a course at UCM, and the student awards team will be available to discuss funding opportunities.
Additionally, the access to education team will be able to provide information for people with additional learning needs.
Visitors interested in engineering and motor vehicle studies will have access to a guided tour of the William Kennish building, located next to the Homefield campus.
Jesamine added: ‘This year we’re running a treasure hunt competition where visitors have to explore all around UCM; some people are incredibly fortunate to know what they want to do when they leave education, but for many they need to take the time to consider all the options available to them, and this challenge aims to encourage that.’