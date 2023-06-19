UCM describes the plan as being ‘the culmination of consultation with staff, students, governors and employers’ and which ‘supports the [government’s] Island Plan’s focus on ‘outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities for all’.
Technical based ‘T-level’ qualifications will be introduced (first awarded in the UK last year) and there will be a shift away from the traditional BTEC pathways.
Within the plan, key priorities include:
– Digital development: ensuring the curriculum and systems reflect the island’s digital strategy’.
– Curriculum changes, as ‘in addition to the intensive changes led by awarding bodies, UCM will develop the curriculum, tutorials and enrichment programmes to meet future employment needs’.
– The Island Plan will be supported ‘in developing a secure, vibrant and sustainable future’.
– Employers and partners: working closely with public and private sectors to support talent and skill requirements for current and emerging sectors,
– ‘Looking Ahead: as the world of work undergoes dramatic changes UCM will support learners to develop the resilience needed to adapt and thrive’.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of the hard work of the team at UCM; our teaching and learning is excellent and this is shown by the level of achievement, outcomes and successes of our students.
‘The aim of the five-year strategic plan is to build on this, placing the students at the heart of everything we do.
‘The document starts with the reminder that ‘everyone’s aspirations matter at UCM’, highlighting the importance of ‘inclusivity and student support’.
Mrs Kelly continued: ‘Over the last year, we’ve been working closely with industry looking at our offering to identify the changes we need to make to our curriculum and how we deliver courses to ensure they meet the needs of the students, provide the skills employers need now and over the next five years, and to support the island’s economy.’
UCM will also be holding an applicant day for degree, degree-level and postgraduate courses on June 29 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at The Nunnery campus.
The event will also be an opportunity for anyone who is undecided to visit UCM.
It is a chance for people who have already applied to study an undergraduate degree, degree-level or postgraduate course at UCM in September, to visit the Nunnery campus, speak to tutors and network with other people in their cohort.
Those offer holders can attend a mini lecture in their chosen course to meet the academic staff, find out more about the course content, how the course is taught, and ask any questions. Current students will share their experience of studying at UCM and share tips for degree level study and UCM’s support services will introduce applicants to the UCM learning resources, student support services and fees/funding.
Anyone who has applied to study their degree off island but are now considering staying or unsure about their choices, are also invited to come along to the event
UCM’s higher education development manager Gail Corrin said: ‘It’s a really exciting, challenging and sometimes scary time for people who are wanting to pursue higher education.
‘For many, it’s a big decision to leave the island, so we wanted to create an event that would be open to both people who had already applied, to help settle any nerves and enable them to meet their peers and future friends, as well as to provide an opportunity for people who are still considering their next step.’