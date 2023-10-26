The Sloc Road remains closed while police continue conducting a large-scale search of the area.
Police said that an incident occurred in the area of the Sloc just after midnight this morning, and say the road will remain shut till 'at least 4.30pm/5pm today' as officers 'conduct a large open area search'.
A large police presence has been in the area since the road shut, with the road closed from Lower Scard farm to the Round Table junction.
According to the force there is no reason for public alarm as there is no risk.
The latest statement from the Constabulary is a plea for the public to be mindful of this situation as it is likely to impact people on their journey home during rush hour traffic.
It added: 'We would advise to continue to avoid the area at this time and find an alternative route home. Many thanks for your continued patience.'