Updates on riders’ conditions

TT organisers have provided updates on three injured riders.

Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, who was originally reported as dead by TT organisers after a collision in Saturday’s Sidecar TT Race 1, is categorised as critical and continues to receive treatment.

Organisers confirmed today that there was a case of misidentification, and that they now believe that driver César Chanal died in the accident at Ago’s Leap, stating that a thorough review of the processes will take place ‘in due course’.

Mike Booth, who came off in Friday’s qualifying session at Joey’s, is categorised as stable and continues to receive treatment.