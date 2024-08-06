A popular Isle of Man campsite recently unveiled a series of exciting upgrades at its grounds.
A number of significant renovation projects have taken place at Glen Wyllin since January which camp bosses hope will enhance the experience for visitors at the site.
It comes after Glen Wyllin experienced its ‘busiest year on record’ in 2023.
This year, the shop and eating area has been refurbished and expanded to include new seating and wooden decking.
The Kirk Michael campsite has also been given the go-ahead to add luxury cabins, yurts, and camping pods on the grounds.
The glamourous new facilities are set to be installed at the site this year as part of the ongoing improvements.
James Hooper, the warden at Glen Wyllin, said the popularity of the campsite’s ‘Emperor tents’ over the past couple of years has helped encourage the business to invest in glamping facilities.
He said: ‘You’ve got a proper fixed bed, nice seating, power heaters, and everything you need.
‘We even include a bottle of Prosecco on ice when you arrive. It’s all set up for you, including fire pits, so you can just turn up and enjoy.’
Site bosses also recently signed an exclusive deal with famed UK brand Pieminster - making it the only place in the Isle of Man where people can tuck into one of the company’s celebrated pastries.
James Hooper, the warden at Glen Wyllin, shared his enthusiasm for the new culinary offering: ‘I did try and source the pies locally, but I just wanted the best quality pie I could find.
‘These pies have won awards, and it's a massive brand in the UK.
‘Bringing this level of quality at affordable prices is something we're proud of. Everyone absolutely loves them; they’re just unbelievable.’
Mr Hooper said that the site has received overwhelmingly popular feedback from campers and visitors since the pies were introduced while the business’s pizzas - cooked and sold every Friday and Saturday - are also proving to be a big hit.
Due to the Glen Wyllin’s recent upgrade, the firm plans to keep serving hot food throughout the winter, potentially during weekends, Mr Hooper added.
‘You've got shelter to sit under, even if it's raining. Come down, get out of the weather, walk the dog - everyone’s welcome,’ he added.