The landlord of a popular Peel micropub has warned that more pubs are likely to close as times get tougher across the island’s hospitality industry.
Last week, Charles Miller confirmed that the award-winning Miller’s T’Ale, based on Michael Street, would close its doors for good.
Charles and his wife Ann thanked their customers for their support, but said rising costs and dwindling trade had left them with no choice.
In their announcement, the couple said: ‘Difficult trading conditions, constantly rising costs for stock, huge rises in energy costs and ever declining customers year on year have guided us to close at the end of our financial year.’
It’s a story we’re hearing with increasing frequency across the pub and hospitality traders.
Charles, who has spent decades in the hospitality trade and helped establish the Isle of Man Beer Festival, said the pressures facing pubs are not unique to Peel.
‘It’s just been over the last 18 months, it’s been dying a death,’ he explained.
‘Fewer and fewer customers, less money coming in. Beer prices are going up all the time.
‘HMRC in the UK has got a lot to play here, I think. They’ve taxed alcohol, petrol and tobacco since the Second World War – but all three are passing rapidly out of use.’
He added that changing social habits are also having a long-term effect.
‘If people aren’t going out – if you fast forward the generation, your 18 to 24-year-olds, in 10 years’ time when they’re 28 to 34 and still not drinking, not going out to a restaurant – that might happen.
‘Their priorities are different to mine.
‘My generation, pre-internet, pre-mobile phone, the pub was where you caught up with people.
‘That’s where you met your mates, even where you met your wife. Now it’s different for the youngsters.’
Miller’s T’Ale was among the first micropubs on the island, designed to encourage conversation over a pint without the distractions of televisions or games machines.
Charles said he is proud of the community that grew around the venue, but acknowledged that survival had become increasingly difficult.
‘I’ve spent the last year being chased by breweries, about three a week, asking me to take pallets of beer,’ he said. ‘But there are no customers.
‘It’s been getting harder and harder. I’ve talked to other landlords and we’re just paying the bills.
‘There will be more pubs closing, I’ll tell you that.’
While sad to be stepping back, Charles said he hopes someone else will take the pub on.
‘I don’t want to see the building closed and sitting empty. When we opened, it had been shut for five years. It would be a great sadness if that happened again.’
His comments come in a wider concern for the state of Peel’s high street, with more than half the shop fronts lying empty and derelict.
And while Charles wishes he could continue serving the good folk of Peel, he’s all too aware of the issues impacting Peel’s offering.
‘If you're not careful, Peel is becoming full of coffee shops and nail bars... it's sucking the life out of the high street.’
But he admits, there’s no easy fix.
Above all however, he paid tribute to those who supported the venture from eight years ago to today.
‘Heartfelt thank you – you’ve made my life, you’ve made my dream,’ he said.
‘We’ve had some fun, we’ve had some laughs. But I think the message to put out there for hospitality is ‘use it or lose it’. We’ve lost two pubs (in Peel) in a month, and I’m afraid they won’t be the last.’
