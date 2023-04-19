Police are investigating an incident of damage caused at Sulby Claddagh
Officers went there last night after a report of a single-vehicle road traffic accident.
They found four wooden posts that stop vehicles from driving onto the grass destroyed.
The vehicle had left the scene before the police got there.
Police recovered debris from the vehicle, a Renault.
They appealed for its owner to contact Ramsey police, who have parts of the vehicle.
Any information should be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111 or Constable Mark Hempsall at Ramsey police station quoting Investigation ref. 97/2978/23.