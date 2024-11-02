Police are investigating after a public toilet at Cringle reservoir was vandalised.
A sink and cistern were damaged and a lintel dislodged during the incident which took place on Tuesday this week (October 29) .
Police say the cost of repairs will be significant.
Inquiries are ongoing but officers would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the damage or is aware of when the damage was caused.
They are urged to contact police headquarters on 631212 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 97/6720/24.