A car ended up on its roof on the Sloc this afternoon.
The fire and rescue service's Alex Rockwell said: 'Earlier this afternoon one major appliance from Port Erin and one rescue appliance from Peel responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the Sloc.
'On arrival crews discovered one vehicle on its roof with one single occupant inside.
'Crews assisted the occupant to self-extricate from the vehicle.
'Crews remained on scene for a short while to ensure the vehicle was safe and the occupant received precautionary checks from our colleagues in the ambulance service.'