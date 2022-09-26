Vehicle ends up on its side in Bride
Monday 26th September 2022 4:38 pm
(Isle of Man Fire and Rescue )
Fire crews were required to help extract a casualty from a single-vehicle crash in Bride this afternoon.
Temporary station officer Murray Halsall said: ‘Just after 2.30pm crews from Ramsey were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on West Kimmeragh Road, Bride.
‘As the vehicle was on its side, crews removed the windscreen to extricate the casualty safely.
‘The casualty was transferred by crews to the ambulance service to be treated for minor injuries. Crews then assisted in clearing the road and making the vehicle safe.’
