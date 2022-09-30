Very wet and very windy
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings.
The first is for heavy rain and gales. The second for coastal overtopping.
Heavy rain is expected from 8am until 3pm.
The places most affected by coastal overtopping will be Shore Road – Rushen, through to the bottom of Fishers Hill, Douglas Promenade, Castletown Promenade, and to a lesser degree Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The conditions are expected to affect the island from 12.30am to 4pm.
The forecast:
Rain arriving this morning becoming heavy and persistent leading to the risk of localised surface water flooding where drains are blocked.
South-southwest winds increasing to gale force with gusts widely 45-55mph that is likely to cause some damage to trees etc. Coastal overtopping also expected around the time of high tide (~2:45pm).
Rain clearing to showers mid-afternoon as the wind veers westerly and decreases, top temperature 16°C.
Outlook
Into tomorrow, sunshine and the risk of the odd blustery shower. Still quite windy with a fresh to strong westerly. Top temperature 16°C.
Mainly dry and bright on Sunday with moderate westerly winds.
Sunrise: 7:18am Today Sunset: 6:58pm Today
