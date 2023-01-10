Victim Support will be providing vulnerable clients with additional clothing and blankets to help them get through the rest of winter.
This follows a grant of £2,000 being awarded to the charity, which offers emotional and practical support to victims of crime and domestic abuse, by Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Warm Spaces Fund.
The grant will contribute towards the Victim Support’s emergency fund, which is used to provide clients and their families with vital provisions including clothing and bedding, as well as hygiene products.
There will be a particular focus on single parent families as part of this.
Victim Support director Dee Copley said: ‘The current cost of living crisis is worrying for many individuals and families, especially those who were already struggling financially before the winter period began.
‘These essential items of which many of us take for granted, will help these families, especially single parents who often put themselves last, keep warm during the colder months.
‘On behalf of the charity, I am very grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust, our volunteers and donors for making this possible.’
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Stephen Turner added: ‘The Manx Lottery Trust are pleased to support Victim Support Isle of Man with this worthwhile initiative, which will help many struggling families across the Island, providing essential provisions that will keep them safe and warm throughout the winter months.’
To find out more about Victim Support Isle of Man, visit its website.
To learn more on the Community Warm Spaces Fund, go to www.mlt.org.im/grant-programmes/