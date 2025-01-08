Victim Support Isle of Man is set to host its seventh annual ‘Dress in Yellow’ day.
The event is held each year to coincide with ‘Sexual Abuse and Violence Awareness Week’ to highlight these issues and promote the message that it’s ‘not ok’.
The charity is encouraging as many businesses and residents to get involved in the initiative, which could be just wearing yellow socks, dresses or suits.
Victim Support CEO Lorna Trevethan said: ‘Whilst the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of these serious issues and help to provide a voice for people affected by sexual abuse and violence, we want to encourage individuals and organisations to have fun and dress in yellow.
‘This is to help spread awareness and fundraise to help us support the victims of sexual abuse and violence.’
To register your business or workplace to take part in this year’s Dress in Yellow day, you can email [email protected] or call 01624 679950.