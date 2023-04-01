The road works in Victoria Street in Douglas have been completed and the road re-opened to traffic.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: 'Please be aware that the puffin pedestrian crossing is now operational.
'The Department wishes to thank contractors CCJ Group Limited for carrying out the works to improve the area and installing the raised crossing.
'The Department also wishes to thank the public for their patience, and apologise for any inconvenience caused during the necessary improvement works.'