The Isle of Man Victorian Society has a new chairman.
Founded in 1976, the society seeks to help everyone better understand the buildings and cultural heritage across the island.
Tony Pass was recently elected chairman, taking over from director Charles Guard, which he ‘didn’t expect’.
Having joined the Victorian Society in Manchester 57 years ago, Mr Pass says the heritage of the 19th century was not valued at that time.
‘Manchester Town Hall, where we had the first meeting, had been under threat of demolition only a few years before,’ he said.
‘Times have changed so far since 1966 that the great municipal palace is undergoing a spectacular restoration costing £342m.
‘And, of course, so are the Houses of Parliament.
‘The island’s Victorian heritage is second to none in the world.’
Mr Pass says the history of any era is interesting but there are three periods that define us – the Celtic, the Viking and the Victorian.
The former architect said: ‘Perhaps more by accident than intention, we are blessed with such wonderful survivals – the wheel, the railways, the promenades, the terraces, and squares.
‘Even the TT Races, which came after the Queen’s reign, fit into the society’s remit which goes up to 1914.’
He added: ‘I am not Manx. I came here aged five and was fascinated at the time with the horse trams. In my career as an architect, I restored a number of Victorian buildings and I wrote a full biography of one of the great Neo Gothic architects of the north.
‘I restored the Old House of Keys in Castletown and built the Sound café.
‘Later I was appointed a trustee and chairman of Manx National Heritage.
‘Since it reopened in 2001, I have been a volunteer for the Camera Obscura with other Victorian Society members.’
As chairman, Mr Pass wants to help younger people’s interest in the Victorian era.
‘Having joined the Victorian Society aged 18 with my university friends, I am conscious that these days younger and even middle aged people do not join societies as they used to do,’ he said.
‘While we value people of my age as members, I would hope to encourage more 20, 30- and 40-year-olds to take part in the preservation and enjoyment of our Victorian heritage.
‘Apart from fostering interest on the island, I would hope to project our image overseas and ensure that what we have, we keep for the future.’