Video interviews with Awards for Excellence 2022 winners
A full list of this year’s winners at the Awards for Excellence, plus video interviews with Sam Turton and Paul Moulton.
The Zurich Award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year - Swagelok
Jayne Kennell
The Bally’s Interactive Award for Diversity Champion of the Year - Kensington Arts
Jenni Smith and Peter Shimmin
The Manx Telecom Award for Breakthrough New Business of the Year - Recyclecollect.im
Laura Jennings
The Heron & Brearley Award for Scale-up Business of the Year - Crimson Panda
Crimson Panda
The Exo Technologies Award for Business Transformation of the Year - Waltons Direct
Charlie Manson
The Mannin Hotel Award for Technology Innovation of the Year - Gander
Gander
The Lexington Award for Business of the Year - PDMS
Catriona Watt
The Cherry Godfrey Award for Leader of the Year - Katherine Ellis
Katherine Ellis
The Isle of Man Energy Award for Community Initiative of the Year - Hospice Isle of Man
Pippa Salter and Anne Marie O’Connell
The Medicann Award for Employer of the Year - Zurich
Mark Cady
The Utmost International Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Laurence Crookall
Laurence Crookall
The Waltons Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year - Young Engineers (IoM)
Adrian Walters
The Capital International Group Award for Young Ambassador of the Year - Drew Fleming
Drew Fleming
The Isle of Man Creamery Award for Environment Initiative of the Year - Eyesea
Eyesea
The Wilton Award for Sustainable Business of the Year - Capital International Group
Capital International Group
The Isle of Man Government Award for Freedom to Flourish - Isle of Man Netball
Isle of Man Netball’s Sue Webster
Lifetime Achievement - Angie Aire
