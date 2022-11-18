Video interviews with Awards for Excellence 2022 winners

By Gemma Nettle   |   Reporter   |
Friday 18th November 2022 1:14 pm
A full list of this year’s winners at the Awards for Excellence, plus video interviews with Sam Turton and Paul Moulton.

The Zurich Award for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year - Swagelok

Jayne Kennell

The Bally’s Interactive Award for Diversity Champion of the Year - Kensington Arts

Jenni Smith and Peter Shimmin

The Manx Telecom Award for Breakthrough New Business of the Year - Recyclecollect.im

Laura Jennings

The Heron & Brearley Award for Scale-up Business of the Year - Crimson Panda

Crimson Panda

The Exo Technologies Award for Business Transformation of the Year - Waltons Direct

Charlie Manson

The Mannin Hotel Award for Technology Innovation of the Year - Gander

Gander

The Lexington Award for Business of the Year - PDMS

Catriona Watt

The Cherry Godfrey Award for Leader of the Year - Katherine Ellis

Katherine Ellis

The Isle of Man Energy Award for Community Initiative of the Year - Hospice Isle of Man

Pippa Salter and Anne Marie O’Connell

The Medicann Award for Employer of the Year - Zurich

Mark Cady

The Utmost International Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Laurence Crookall

Laurence Crookall

The Waltons Award for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year - Young Engineers (IoM)

Adrian Walters

The Capital International Group Award for Young Ambassador of the Year - Drew Fleming

Drew Fleming

The Isle of Man Creamery Award for Environment Initiative of the Year - Eyesea

Eyesea

The Wilton Award for Sustainable Business of the Year - Capital International Group

Capital International Group

The Isle of Man Government Award for Freedom to Flourish - Isle of Man Netball

Isle of Man Netball’s Sue Webster

Lifetime Achievement - Angie Aire

Isle of Man Newspapers
