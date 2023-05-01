A person and several animals were rescued after becoming trapped in a building due to a fire last night.
Douglas fire service crews attended the flat fire in the area of Peel Road and upon arrival were faced with smoke escaping from the front of the property and flames coming through the rear.
A person was trapped on an upper floor at the side of the building.
Aided by the Isle of Man Ambulance service and police, the fire service gave first aid to those involved, with no serious injuries being sustained.
Station officer Matt Tyler said: 'Crews also rescued several animals from the various properties and gave some of them treatment using the pet oxygen therapy systems.
'The call to the emergency services was made by an occupant who was alerted to the incident due to the smoke detector being activated and the quick arrival of the fire service prevented the situation escalating. This incident highlights the importance of working smoke alarms when there is a fire, smoke spreads fast.
'Working smoke alarms save lives, they give early warning in the case of fire which can enable occupants to get out of the property in the early stages of a fire, which in turn allows us to get to you more quickly.'