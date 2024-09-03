Mark and Guy Rossiter, managers of the popular Rover’s Return pub in Douglas, have announced they are stepping back after nearly two decades of running the beloved local establishment. The Rossiter brothers, who have become fixtures at the Church Street pub over the years, have decided it is time to move on from the hospitality business.
Speaking to the Manx Independent from the Rover’s Return, Mark Rossiter explained their decision to step back: ‘Myself and my brother have been here for quite a long time.
‘Guy especially, he's been around the pub for about 18 years. I joined him a long time ago.
‘I started as an assistant, and when he moved on, I stepped into the landlord role.
‘But now, it’s just time to move on from the catering and hospitality game. I’m not getting any younger and it’s late nights and early mornings.
‘I’ve been doing it since I was about 16 years old so it’s time to move on from a long career.’
While the brothers don’t own the pub, they have been the trusted custodians of its character and atmosphere for many years.
It’s known island wide for the sense of community it fosters among its locals, and Mark highlighted this: ‘It’s not just a pub, it’s more of a community.
‘We don’t do things individually, everyone gets involved.
‘In here you’re next to your lawyers, your brickies, your plumbers, people from the finance sector, everyone just gets on and it’s a community.
‘Everyone has fun in the Rover’s Return.’
While it’ll be the first time in almost 20 years that a Rossiter won’t be behind the bar, they have been assured that the new manager intends to keep the pub’s welcoming atmosphere and community spirit unchanged, which will be welcome news to locals who cherish the Rovers Return just the way it is.
‘The Rovers isn’t going anywhere’, Mark reassured patrons.
‘This place will always be here.
‘We’ll still come down and have a pint.
‘It was here a long time before us, and it’ll be here long after. You don’t want to change anything. It’s not broken, so why fix it?’ Over the years, the pub has been a hub of activity and has seen its fair share of memorable moments, some Mark admitted he couldn’t go into to much detail about!
Reflecting on the time he and his brother spent at the pub, Mark recalled some of the more colourful events: ‘There’s been a few incidents, like the mobility scooter racing, that was an interesting one.
We’ve also had great fun with the team and customers.
‘We’ve done things like the Viking Longboat Races, and we won the fancy dress competition five years in a row with themes like Roman centurions and Lego characters!’
Mark thanked all the loyal customers and staff over the years, especially Jayne Hon who’s been with them from the start, describing her as a ‘trooper’.
To mark the end of an era, the Rossiter family are inviting everyone to join them for a special farewell party at the Rover’s Return on Saturday, September 14.