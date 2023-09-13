A video detailing the work of Furo Davies and his BallaBoots charity has been shared online by Conister Bank.
The bank is a sponsor of the chairty and helps to cover the cost of sending the kits and boots to Nigeria.
Since 2014 the Ballakermeen PE teacher has collected hundreds of pairs of boots and kits from the island to send to Africa.
Furo, who has also become a firm fan-favourite for his exploits and vital goals for FC Isle of Man, explains in the video that having lived and played in Nigeria as a teenager, he has seen the struggles teams and players have. He said: ‘A lot of people that play football there are trying to make it out of harder situations and buying boots sometimes isn’t the easiest for them and buying kit for the team isn’t the easiest.
‘I think in the Isle of Man, we’re quite lucky, lucky and privileged to be able to buy boots quite easily and there are teams that have boots and kits just sitting there collecting dust so I thought it would be a good way to make use of them.’
You can read more about the work Furo and BallaBoots does not only to support teams in Nigeria, but also to educate islanders about the reality of the country which has a large gap between its rich and poor at https://www.ballaboots.im/.
The short story has been put together by film crews in Nigeria and the Isle of Man and produced by Manx company DotPerformance.