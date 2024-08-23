This video shows the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manannan attempting to drop her loading ramp in choppy conditions.
The lip, shot by a passenger waiting to board the vessel in Liverpool this afternoon, shows the lip of the linkspan bobbing in the water as the fastcraft tries to attach the ramp to the platform safely.
The vessel was meant to depart from the new Liverpool Ferry Terminal at around 1.15pm this afternoon.
However, ‘unsafe motion’ on the linkspan had prevented the remaining passengers from boarding the ship.
The last update from the Steam Packet said the vessel was expected to depart at around 3pm - an hour and 45 minutes later than planned.
It is understood that some passengers had already boarded the ship when the issues with the linkspan began.
The change in tidal conditions forced the Steam Packet to delay its boarding procedure for the remaining passengers who had booked passage on the sailing.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: ‘The Master of Manannan has advised that due to unsafe motion of linkspan relative to vessel while alongside Liverpool Terminal, passenger and vehicle embarkation has been suspended due to safety reasons.
‘It is estimated the vessel will be able to recommence loading shortly after high water. The estimated time of departure is now 3pm.’
As a result of the hold up, this evening Manannan sailings are now subject of delays.
The 5.45pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool will now has an estimated departure time of 7.30pm, while the return sailing from Liverpool will now depart around midnight.