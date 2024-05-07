This footage shows the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ship, Hanseatic Inspiration, departing Douglas this afternoon.
The ship berthed alongside the Victoria Pier at 8am this morning on her maiden visit to the island.
The Hanseatic Inspiration is one of three sister ships along with the Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Spirit, both of which have already made visits to the Isle of Man in previous years.
The ship arrived this morning with 185 passengers and 167 crew onboard.
Visitors explored the island on various tours, and the weather undoubtedly made their experience a nice one.
She departed Douglas at 3pm and is now on its way to Iona in Scotland.
This cruise visit marks the start of a busy period with seven ships visiting between now and the May 18.