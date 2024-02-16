More than 30 charities and healthcare services are exhibiting at the NSC today (Friday).
Organised by the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS), the Collaboration Day in the main hall is open to the public until 3pm.
It’s a chance for the public to meet and learn about various services across the island provided by charities, Manx Care and other government departments.
There will be a prize draw for those who fill out the Friends and Family Test Survey at the event.
Photos and more coverage from the event in the next edition of the Isle of Man examiner - out on Tuesday.