The Isle of Man’s longest running brewery is celebrating a major milestone with a double announcement.

As part of its 175th-anniversary celebrations, Okell’s Brewery has unveiled a new state-of-the-art beer canning facility at its headquarters in Kewaigue.

The new factory means that the company will no longer have to ship its ales off the island to have them poured into tins and packaged.

The facility was officially unveiled on Wednesday as Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer MBE, hit the start button on the canning machinery.

And in another reason to raise a glass, the iconic brewery has started to produce a brand-new special edition Smoked Porter to mark its special milestone.

The drink is marketed as a traditional ale that pays homage to the brewery’s long-standing history.

Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE pulled the first pint of Smoked Porter. Pictured with Okell's Brewery head brewer Kevin Holmes ( Media Isle of Man )

A rich, dark beer, the style harks back to the 19th century, when porters were favoured by London’s working men and were also popular on the Isle of Man.

In fact, in 1864, Okell’s founder, Dr William Okell, donated around 800 pints of porter to the ‘General Hospital and Dispensary’ – a testament to the beer’s importance at the time but not something that we’re likely to see in 2025!

Head Brewer Kevin Holmes said: ‘The beer is a classic 5% Porter with rich malt character combined with a gentle hint of smoke derived from peated malt and the aging process on American oak wood chips.

‘This results in a beer that is complex and satisfying with a distinct smokiness that lingers with each sip.

‘I believe the beer is a fitting tribute to Okell’s legacy on the Isle of Man.’

The Smoked Porter is now available in special edition bottles, cans from Spar stores, and soon to be on cask at all Okell’s Inns and some independent pubs across the island.

Meanwhile, the new canning facility has been described by many in the brewery as a ‘game-changer’ for the business and boasts a modern, fully automated canning line capable of producing 1,500 cans per hour in a variety of sizes, ranging from 150ml to 500ml.

The investment in on-island canning marks a significant shift for the brewery, bringing operations back home and cutting the need to ship beer off the island for packaging ( Media Isle of Man )

While primarily intended for Okell’s beers, the facility can also be used for ciders, seltzers, and soft drinks, providing new opportunities for the brewery and other local producers.

Managing Director Ollie Neale explained the importance of the investment.

‘The new canning line represents a major investment in making our operations more efficient and more sustainable,’ he said.

‘The high-quality equipment, made by a leading UK manufacturer, is capable of high-speed precision operations that preserve the freshness and purity of our brews and also give lots of scope for innovative labelling and presentation.’

‘Canned drinks are popular with customers as they are more lightweight than bottles and easier to store.’

The new canning facility which cans and labels beers in-house at the Okell's Brewery Headquarters in Kewaigue ( Media Isle of Man )

Beyond efficiency, the decision to bring canning back to the Isle of Man will cut costs and reduce emissions, as Okell’s will no longer need to send beer off the island for this process.

‘Canned drinks are incredibly popular because they are lightweight and easier to store than bottles,’ added Ollie.

‘Being able to can our beers on the Isle of Man means we can control the process entirely, ensuring the highest standards while also making our business more sustainable.’

The latest developments at Okell’s are part of a long legacy of innovation.

The brewery was founded in 1850 by Dr William Okell, a Lancashire surgeon and apothecary who became a passionate advocate for quality beer.

Dr Okell was instrumental in the introduction of the Manx Brewers’ Act, also known as the Pure Beer Act, which ensured that beer brewed on the Isle of Man adhered to strict purity standards.

Dr Okell was instrumental in the introduction of the Manx Brewers’ Act, also known as the Pure Beer Act, which ensured that beer brewed on the Isle of Man adhered to strict purity standards. ( Okell's Brewery )

His insistence on using only natural ingredients set Okell’s apart from other breweries and established a reputation for quality and craftsmanship that continues to this day.

Over the years, Okell’s has weathered economic challenges, including the decline of the Victorian tourist trade, rising taxation, and competition from UK brewers.

Despite these obstacles, the brewery endured, eventually becoming part of the Heron & Brearley group in 1945.

Today, Okell’s remains a dominant force in the Manx brewing industry and has gained international recognition for its award-winning ales.

The launch of the Smoked Porter and the unveiling of the canning facility are just the first steps in a year of celebrations for Okell’s 175th anniversary.

The brewery said further announcements can be expected in the coming months, while Kevin Holmes is excited for future celebrations in years to come.

The new state of the art canning operation at Okell's Brewery ( Media Isle of Man )

He said: ‘Yesterday, we could just produce just cast products on this site, and now we can produce cask, can, keg and also products for others.