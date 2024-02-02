This video shows inside the Isle of Man's newest nightclub.
Part of the old courthouse on Douglas' Athol Street has been transformed into a fresh nightspot and has been given a new name which pays homage to its storied history.
The directors of the new Douglas nightclub 'Bench' bring a wealth of experience to the island capital's nightlife.
Andrew Malone and Sheila Dowie arrive on the island from Scotland after previously running a number of nightclubs and bars in the UK.
The new venture is the latest iteration of the courthouse's downstairs area, which has now been fitted with a central stage and renovated seating booths as well as a new bar area, designer wall tiles and toilet facilities.
Even the old holding cells have been transformed into a seating area.
The nightclub boasts free entry and is aimed at people aged 30 and over on Friday nights.
Anyone over the age of 18 is able to attend on Saturday evenings - with a closing time of 3:30am on both evenings.
In the above video interview, Mr Malone and Ms Dowie explain how they intend to open the venue for other uses, how long it's taken to get the nightclub running and how willing they are to hear suggestions regarding the venue.