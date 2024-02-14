A Douglas cafe is giving away sweet surprises this Valentine’s Day.
Shakes N Snacks, on Castle Street, has handed out around 100 free pancakes today completely free of charge, and there’s still more for people to go and enjoy!
While Pancake Day was yesterday, owner Tim Brogan said he wanted to continue spreading the love into Valentine’s Day (today).
He said: ‘When good fortune comes to us and we have a busy period, we always want to pass it on to our customers.
‘We’re also trying to get footfall up in Douglas throughout the week, and with it being Valentine’s Day we thought we’d spread a little bit of love.
‘Lunch time was really busy and we’re expecting a good influx of people after school.
‘We’ve given away around 100 pancakes so far, and yesterday we sold over 1,000 pancakes in different offices throughout the island, so we want to pass a bit of that on to our customers to show that we love them.’
Gourmet Shakes N Snacks are open till 5.30pm today, and there’s still a fair few pancakes left, so why not head down and treat yourself!