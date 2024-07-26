The train at Ramsey’s Queen’s Pier has been seen in action again.
Volunteers from the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust have been testing out the bright red train as it takes a step near to operation.
Apart from a short test run, the little engine and its trailer have not operated on the pier since it closed for safety reasons in 1990.
Previously, visitors have been able to inspect the pier tram at the site and volunteers have previously spoken of their hopes to see the train along the landmark by this summer.
Work on restoring the pier has gathered pace in recent weeks with replacement steelwork for the next two bays of Ramsey pier lifted into position last month.
Volunteers with the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust signed a five-year lease with the government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the pier but now they have their sights on eight bays which are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.
A video has now been posted on the trust’s Facebook page showing the train being tested.
The trust says: ‘Some of our supporters may have witnessed the train moving on the pier during the morning of Wednesday, July24. This is all part of our quest to be able to run our train for the visiting public.
‘A huge amount of work has been done, writing operating instructions, rule books etc. The UK railway inspector visited the pier in early March 2024 and gave us some excellent advice, which we have now incorporated into our documents.
‘The train movements on Wednesday were to teach, and certify our drivers and guards. This is a process we have to complete in order to get an operating certificate from the UK Railway inspector.
‘Added to this is confirmation of suitable insurance cover. We are currently talking with insurance companies, but until these discussions are concluded and we have insurance in place, we cannot operate our Pier train.
‘However, we are getting our "ducks in line," and when this happens, soon we hope, then we can announce our train is clear to operate.’