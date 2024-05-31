A special service was held recently to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Douglas war memorial.
The service, which was led by Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare, acknowledged the city’s cenotaph which was constructed by stonecutter TS Quayle using granite from Foxdale.
The memorial was unveiled in the island on May 29, 1924 and cost £3,400, while being paid for by the Manx public.
It initially included the names of roughly 700 people who lost their lives during World War One, with names from World War Two being added after the war.
Talking about the memorial, Douglas Council leader Claire Wells said: ‘The centenary of the memorial’s unveiling is a hugely important occasion to reaffirm it as a place of remembrance for future generations.
‘It truly is a testament to the endurance and resilience of the human spirit and is where we collectively turn to for remembrance. We must continue to preserve the memory of those of our own who have died in conflict.’
Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare added: ‘It represents stories of courage, the tears of loss, and the hopes for a future free from the ravages of war.’