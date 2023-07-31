The IoM Transport Festival ended on Sunday night with a Steam Extravaganza at Douglas railway station when all available rolling stock was assembled.
Hundreds of enthusiasts have visited the island for the week-long event which marked the 150th anniversary of the Steam Railway and 130 years of the Manx Electric Railway.
The future operation of heritage rail is currently under review.
Among the visitors during the festival week was Antiques Roadshow expert and rail enthusiast Paul Atterbury who called for the unique Manx railway network to be given World Heritage Status
He said nowhere else like it existed anywhere in the world and to ‘fiddle about with it for political reasons’ would be ‘complete lunacy’.
Mr Atterbury said: ‘I think it is world class, this should be world heritage – it should have that status.’