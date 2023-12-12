Judith Vincent has been announced as the proud winner of a new 65 inch smart 4k ultra HD TV courtesy of our competition in partnership with Waltons.
To enter the competition, members of the public had to gather three vouchers from Media Isle of Man's three weekly printed publications and post them to us.
Voucher one appeared in the Isle of Man Examiner, voucher two in the Manx Independent and voucher three in the Isle of Man Courier.
Judith, from Douglas, was amazed to be named winner of the competition, and said that it’s a perfect surprise ahead of Christmas.
She added: ‘I’m very shocked and surprised, but very happy of course!
'It is lovely. When I was telephoned I just couldn’t believe it, I had to sit down for ten minutes and then they rang me back!
‘I was shocked as I never thought I’d win anything.
‘I just sent them in and hoped for the best really.
'I’m absolutely amazed.’