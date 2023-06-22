With the issues at Ronaldsway Airport rumbling on, we asked the public how the delays and cancellations are affecting them and whether they think the island’s reputation is being damaged because of them.
Kyle Herman, from Douglas, told us that his partner has had issues with a flight cancellation recently.
He said: ‘My partner actually had a flight cancelled to Gatwick the other week. Easyjet themselves didn’t really help, and she couldn’t get on the flight until 5pm the next day.
‘The weather was perfect, apparently it was due to staffing problems.
‘A guy came over to our office and was due to fly back last night, but that flight was cancelled to Gatwick again.
‘It’s going to stop people wanting to come over because they can’t just have a fleeting visit.
‘There’s got to be a reason why they can’t get staff, whether they’re underpaid or using a third party or something, there has got to be a reason for it.’
Alison Dorricott, of Maughold, has had problems returning to the island from Belfast.
Alison said: ‘I did manage to get back but it was delayed for an hour because air traffic control wasn’t open and they had to close the airport in the Isle of Man.
‘I would’ve thought it was predictable. It was a shame as we had boarded and were stuck on a hot plane for an hour.
‘I haven’t had this particular problem before but I gather other people have as the cabin crew said this happens all the time with the Isle of Man.
‘It’s not a good reputation we’re getting.’
When asked how the general mood was with the passengers, Alison said: ‘Frustrated. I think apart from anything else is that if we’d have known earlier then we wouldn’t have boarded the plane as it was very uncomfortable.’
Magnus Cain, of Peel, is flying to Magaluf this week and is worried as to whether his plane will leave the island.
He said: ‘I’m fairly concerned. I’m meant to be heading away on Tuesday and hearing about all these delays and cancellations is genuinely worrying.
‘I think it does reflect badly [on the island]. Apparently it’s something to do with the training.
‘It just puts a downer on your whole holiday as you’re wondering whether to rearrange or get the boat.’
Joanne Rotherham and Fiona Keen have both had issues with the airport recently, with Joanne heading to a concert with two of her children and Fiona’s daughter.
Joanne, from Onchan, said: ‘I experienced it myself. It was the Gatwick flight that was due to go out on Thursday.
‘It had been delayed earlier in the day, which we were advised of, but we were still hoping that the evening flight might go but then it filtered through that the incoming flight had been cancelled so we weren’t going out.
‘So we had to transfer on to the Liverpool flight the next morning and get a train down to London.
‘Coming back on the weekend we were sat on the runway in Gatwick for about two and a half hours but that was because of a thunder storm they thought was coming in, which I don’t think materialised.’
Fiona, from Douglas, said: ‘We’re due to fly on Wednesday evening to Gatwick as we’re flying to Tenerife the next day, and I’m looking everyday to check the flights but I’ve already got my spreadsheet ready as you always have to have one or two backups in place.’