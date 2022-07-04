Viking Longboat World Championships 2022

The annual World Championship Viking Longboat Races took place on Saturday, with 660 competitors involved in the event.

Weatherglass Corner was shut to traffic as people from around the island flocked to Peel in numbers to support the unique races in the sun.

The men’s and ladies’ teams rowed the original set course, but due to increasing wind later on in the day organisers were forced to reduce the length of the course for the mixed team races.

Due to this the mixed teams times are much quicker than usual, therefore the official World Championship award was not given out in that category.

Winners of the men’s category were Farghers Liftmen who finished with a time of two minutes 28.51 seconds, narrowly beating last year’s champions Sheepskull Enduro Riders Men’s.

Also in the men’s category, Foxdale AFC were awarded the most improved team after jumping up eight places from last year.

In the ladies’ races Valkyrie Vixens came out on top with a 27.66 second advantage over second place Team Ginger.

In the shortened mixed races, Raven Raiders finished in first place with a time of one minute 19.19 seconds. Farghers and Cougars had to settle for second place with a time of one minute 21.83 seconds.