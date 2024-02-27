The Manx Development Corporation has welcomed the planning committee’s decision to give the go-ahead to the Westmoreland Village scheme.
The proposals were supported by the narrowest of margins, with the planning committee voting three votes for and three against, and MDC’s application carried by the casting vote of chairman Rob Callister MHK.
Concerns centred on the issue of off-street parking with only 89 car spaces being provided - when the government’s own Strategic Plan specifies it would require 214.
Manx Development Corporation, an arm’s-length company wholly owned by the taxpayer, has spent around £2m so far buying up properties that will be demolished to make way for its Westmoreland Village scheme.
The development, proposed for a site bordered by Demesne Road and Westmoreland Road, comprises 133 new homes split across apartments, townhouses, small blocks of flats and a senior living block. It also includes a new scout hut/community pavilion, and refurbishment and extension of Crookall House as offices.
In a statement, the company said: ‘This is a very positive step towards the redevelopment of this area of the city.
‘It is hoped that the scheme will create a ripple effect throughout the city that improves the quality of our built environment and infrastructure.
‘The proposed scheme will provide a mixture of residential dwellings, affordable housing, high quality public spaces and places to work – complementing the existing educational, health and recreational facilities already in the area.’
The development is based on the ‘20-minute neighbourhood’ principle of urban planning where residents have everything they need on their doorstep without having to rely on a car to get about. MDC said the concept aims to boost local economies, improve health and wellbeing, increase social connections in communities, and tackle climate change.
A spokesman added: ‘MDC appreciates this kind of development is not for everyone, but it is becoming increasingly popular internationally and represents something unique for the island.
‘The specific location of Westmoreland Village, with its pre-existing amenities and proximity to Douglas city centre, makes it the perfect opportunity to create an environment where daily active travel is a real possibility.’
MDC said while it had now achieved an important ‘milestone’, it had a number of key processes to navigate ahead of construction starting.