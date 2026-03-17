Port St Mary has three new defibrillators thanks to generous donations from members of the local community.
One has been installed at Port St Mary Rifle Club while two will be positioned at the village’s town hall.
The former has been donated by Nancy Quilliam in memory of her late husband Peter.
Nancy and her family donated a defibrillator 10 years ago and have now replaced the unit at the rifle club on Park Road.
Peter was president of Port St Mary Rifle Club at the time of his passing in 2015.
Of the other two defibrillators, one will be kept inside and one outside the town hall.
These have been donated by Port St Mary Commissioners’ acting clerk Mark Kemp, Captain of the Parish of Rushen Paul Costain and his partner Sally-Ann Maiden, who also works for the local authority.
Mr Kemp said previous medical emergencies had prompted him to donate the life-saving equipment.
He said: ‘From working as a doorman and dealing with people overdosing to watching someone walk into a lamppost and knock themselves out, I’ve had a few experiences where I could have needed a defibrillator.
‘Another incident that comes to mind happened when I was walking to work here at the commissioners.
‘I phoned the office to have a defib brought over, but luckily it wasn’t needed as I was able to revive the gentleman before the excellent Rushen Ambulance Service arrived.
‘This brought home to me the importance of these devices and that’s why I’m making this donation.’
Mr Costain and Ms Maiden said: ‘We’re proud to support Port St Mary in this way. Defibrillators save lives and having several available throughout the port means the community is better prepared to respond if someone needs urgent help.’
Chair of Port St Mary Commissioners Jean Teare added: ‘These donations reflect the strong community spirit in Port St Mary and could make a real difference in life-threatening emergencies.’