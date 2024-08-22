One of the show’s organisers, Sue Staley, said: ‘There are classes for everyone; sweets, jams, pickles, confectionery including children's classes, flowers, vegetables, photography and children's art/crafts. ‘This year we are delighted to accept a new trophy, the John Kneen Memorial Trophy, which will be presented by members of his family to the person who provides the ‘Best Jam Exhibit’ in the show.’ Doors open for the show at 3pm, with the prize presentation at 7pm. This is followed by the very popular auction of all exhibits, except photography and art and crafts, at 7.30pm. All funds raised will be donated to Peel branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and charity Foxdale Heritage.