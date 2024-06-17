The farming community came together over the weekend to celebrate the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club’s annual Vintage Show.

Held at Doctor's Meadow off the Castletown Bypass on Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16), the event looks to display old tractors and the rich history of farming heritage in the island.

As well as classic tractors, there were also displays of stationary engines with associated equipment and working demonstrations, including baling hay and a saw bench.

One of the club’s members also organised games and activities for young children, as well as a bouncy castle and a Davidson’s ice cream truck, with the show appealing to the wider public too.

Orry Mitchell, a member of the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, said: ‘There is a lot of passion within the club about what we do and we have a number of tractors fully restored and others working on projects to return old vehicles to their former glory.

‘The Club wishes to thank the Gawne family of Pooil Vaish for the use of the field.’

The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club's annual two-day vintage show - pictured is compere Derry Kissack
Compere Derry Kissack on the mic (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club's annual two-day vintage show
Farming appliances on display alongside a Davidson's ice cream truck! (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club's annual two-day vintage show - pictured is Bob Comish
Bob Cornish cracks a smile on his tractor (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor ClubÕs annual two-day vintage show - pictured is Dave Corrin with Barney the dog on a 1950s MF 35 Massey Ferguson tractor
Dave Corrin with Barney the dog on a 1950s MF 35 Massey Ferguson tractor (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Clubâs annual two-day vintage show - pictured is David Craine in his newly restored 1980 Bedford truck
David Craine in his newly restored 1980 Bedford truck (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor ClubÕs annual two-day vintage show - pictured is Phil Keyes on a David Brown 880 tractor
Phil Keyes on a David Brown 880 tractor (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Clubâs annual two-day vintage show - a Jones self-propelled hay baler
A Jones self-propelled hay baler (Dave Kneale)
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor ClubÕs annual two-day vintage show - pictured is Annemarie Corrin, dressed as a wartime-era land girl, and Alisha Quinn
Annemarie Corrin (left), dressed as a wartime-era land girl, and Alisha Quinn (right) (Dave Kneale)