The farming community came together over the weekend to celebrate the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club’s annual Vintage Show.
Held at Doctor's Meadow off the Castletown Bypass on Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16), the event looks to display old tractors and the rich history of farming heritage in the island.
As well as classic tractors, there were also displays of stationary engines with associated equipment and working demonstrations, including baling hay and a saw bench.
One of the club’s members also organised games and activities for young children, as well as a bouncy castle and a Davidson’s ice cream truck, with the show appealing to the wider public too.
Orry Mitchell, a member of the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, said: ‘There is a lot of passion within the club about what we do and we have a number of tractors fully restored and others working on projects to return old vehicles to their former glory.
‘The Club wishes to thank the Gawne family of Pooil Vaish for the use of the field.’