The owner of the Matrix Arena has submitted plans to move the business to Douglas.
Nigel Thijs has run the Matrix Arena in Balthane Industrial Estate for the last two years.
His application would see the business move to a unit upstairs in the Strand Shopping Centre in Douglas.
Nigel said: ‘We have been operating now almost two years within our current location without any issues.
'The only remark we get from potential and existing customers is in detriment to our present location.
‘Moving to Douglas City Centre would negate this complaint and make it easier for existing and new customers to visit more regularly.
‘With the busy winter and Christmas Season approaching it is vital for us, both financially and operationally to try to gain knowledge on this application and access to the site as soon as possible and we would like if possible to find a way to move forward with this application as expediently as possible.’
If the application is successful, the arena would be open from 10am or 11am to 5pm or 5.30pm on Sunday to Wednesday with later openings Thursday to Saturday until 8pm or until up to 10pm for private functions.
If approved, Nigel hopes to employ up to six members of staff and wants the centre to be the ‘island’s leading facility for Esports’.
In a post online issued last week, The Matrix Arena said: 'Unfortunately this is a move of need not greed.
'It’s just very difficult at times to cover costs and we feel that now is the right time and we have found what we feel is the perfect location to suit both ourselves and our customers.
'...we agree it is a shame but it is a very much needed move in order to take our great games and experiences to where we feel they would be taken advantage of the most.'