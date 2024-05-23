The government's tourism agency Visit Isle of Man is looking to appoint a chair and additional members to its non-executive board.
The agency has set ambitious headline targets to grow annual visitor numbers to 500,000 and achieve an annual economic contribution of £520m by 2032.
To support these goals, it is seeking expressions of interest from individuals with relevant skills to join its non-executive board.
Chief executive of Visit Isle of Man, Deborah Heather, said: ‘The visitor economy plays a fundamental role in the government’s vision of creating a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the island. Visit Isle of Man’s purpose is to aid with this by promoting and developing the Isle of Man as a must-visit, year-round destination, showcasing its unique and diverse offering and warm Manx hospitality.
‘Since my appointment in 2023, I have witnessed first-hand the agency’s efforts to improve the tourism offerings, attract a diverse range of visitors, achieve a visitor spend of £183.2m, and initiate the development of a new mountain bike trail, along with some exciting accommodation projects in the pipeline.
‘The new chair will support driving the growth of the visitor economy, developing strategic direction alongside the agency and its current board, for which we are also seeking new additions.’
Current non-executive chair Ranald Caldwell added: ‘It has been a privilege to serve as chair during such a transformative period for our island’s visitor economy.
‘I am immensely proud of what the agency has achieved and I am excited for its future, the future of the tourism industry and the hard-working businesses and workers that make up the visitor economy.
‘As I step down after six years and explore new and complimentary opportunities within the remit of destination guardianship, I am confident that new leadership will continue to drive our ambitious goals forward.
‘I encourage anyone with a passion for the Isle of Man and its tourism potential to join the board and contribute to the ongoing success of our visitor economy.’
The application form can be downloaded from https://www.visitisleofman.com/trade/about-us/expressions-of-interest/application-form-chair-and-board-members