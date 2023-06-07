A visiting biker has been fined £750 and banned from driving for one year for drink-driving.
Craig Charles Kelso failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 42 and was given the option of a blood test but declined.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 39-year-old joiner to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 5 at 7.17am, police were performing speed checks on the Mountain Road at Ramsey Hairpin.
They stopped Kelso, who lives at Beauly Crescent in Lanarkshire, Scotland, while he was riding a Yamaha R6 motorcycle.
He was described as having ‘glassy eyes’ and smelling of alcohol.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, Kelso was arrested and said: ‘Oh you’re joking.’
He was taken to police headquarters where a further test produced the reading of 42.
The legal limit is 35.
Kelso was offered the option of a blood test as is the law for readings under 50, but did not want to take one.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client was a self-employed joiner so the mandatory driving ban would hit him hard.
‘Mr Kelso had obviously consumed alcohol,’ said the advocate.
‘He states that it was from the previous evening. He is remorseful and says he felt fit to drive.’
Ms Gray asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity, and said that he had spent more than 24 hours in custody since his arrest.
The court heard that he has a previous conviction for driving while disqualified, but 15 years ago.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Kelso to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She told the defendant: ‘The reading was relatively low but I do consider it an aggravating factor that you were driving during TT when the roads are particularly busy.
‘I consider it more dangerous than it would be in normal circumstances.’
Kelso must pay the fine and costs forthwith or face up to 60 days in prison.