Visitor dies after falling in Peel Harbour

A visitor to the island has died after falling into Peel Harbour.

Raymond Beattie, from County Down in Northern Ireland, died after sustaining injuries from attampting to board a moored boat on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

He was a member of Killyleigh Yacht Club, situated on the south western shore of Strangford Lough which offers weekly club racing.

Another male, who was with Mr Beattie, also fell into the water but was able to get back out and go to the aid of Mr Beattie.

Police said: ‘This is a tragic accident that occurred as the two men were boarding a boat that was moored up within Peel Harbour.’

The club said in a statement on social media: ‘Yesterday we received the extremely sad news that our devoted member, committee member and lifelong sailing enthusiast Raymond Beattie had suddenly passed away.

‘Raymond was a loving husband and father, friend to many, gentleman and supporter to young and old across the sailing community.

‘His character and smile were infectious and his love for Killyleagh Yacht Club will be remembered by all forever.

‘The Commodore, committee, and members of Killyleagh Yacht Club wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Kate, Paul and the entire family and friends circle at this extremely challenging time.